Home First Finance reports net profit of Rs 64 crore in Q4, declares final dividend

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 2, 2023 10:47:36 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Home First Finance Company India Ltd ended at Rs 713.35, up by Rs 1.50, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

Affordable housing-focused shadow bank Home First Finance on Tuesday reported a 6.7 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 64 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 60 crore.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 31.4 percent, coming at Rs 111.8 crore against Rs 85.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY19, the lender said in an exchange filing.
The company's disbursals increased from Rs 2,031 crore in FY22 to Rs 3,013 crore in FY23, leading to AUM growth of 33.8 percent from Rs 5,380 crore to Rs 7,198 crore, it said.
