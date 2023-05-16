Here are the buyers and sellers in the Home First Finance block deal

Data revealed that Tru North sold 1.93 percent stake in the company. Post this sale, it now holds 18.09 percent stake.
Norges Bank and Societe Generale were the buyers in the block deal that took place in Home First Finance on Monday.
Norges Bank, on account of the government pension fund global acquired a 2.39 percent stake in the company, while Societe Generale acquired a 0.81 percent stake.
Over 5.3 percent of the total equity of Home First Finance exchanged hands in a large trade worth Rs 330 crore on Monday.
Aether Mauritius sold 1.29 percent stake and currently holds 12 percent stake in the company.
Lastly, Orange Clove Investments sold 2.14 percent stake and now holds 26.48 percent stake in the company.
Home First Finance Company focuses on the affordable housing segment. It provides home loans, loans against property and home construction loans.
Shares of Home First Finance ended little changed at Rs 693.20.
