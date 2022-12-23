Home First Finance raises Rs 280 crore from World Bank Group member IFC

Home First Finance has raised its maiden green housing-focused long-term debt.

Home First Finance (HomeFirst) has raised Rs 280 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of World Bank Group. The company has raised its maiden green housing-focused long-term debt.

Through the latest fund raise from the IFC, Home First Finance has further diversified its borrowing sources, by issuing INR denominated, senior secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures, having a tenor of not more than seven years.

Home First will use the proceeds generated from the fundraising to provide financing avenues for retail buyers of green housing as well as affordable housing units, while encouraging ownership of homes for the pool of low-income segments, and support the development of green affordable housing.

As per the partnership, Home First will seek support from IFC for knowledge, innovation and capacity building through the latter’s arm IFC Advisory services. The non-financial support will be extended through advisory engagement and non-commercial risk mitigation..

IFC sees a huge investment opportunity worth $3.1 trillion, related to climate in India from 2018 to 2030. It expects green buildings to constitute a majority of the portion at around $1.4 trillion.

Home First will take IFC’s support in formulating its green housing framework in addition to technical support required for green housing evaluation parameters, operationalising certification process and capacity building on green housing certification, monitoring and reporting, the release added.

Shares of Home First Finance ended 2 percent lower at Rs 695.