Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes gas sales from crucial B-80 field

By Sonal Bhutra | Sonal Bhutra

Gas sales from this field had to be suspended from mid-July 22 as the under-buoy hose was found to be damaged, according to HOEC.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) on Friday said that it has resumed gas sales from Block B-80 with the D2 well. Gas sales from this field on the western offshore were suspended from mid-July.

Gas produced from the D2 well will be delivered to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Hazira processing plant in Gujarat. HOEC will use the ONGC pipeline network for delivering the gas.

ONGC then re-delivers the gas from the B-80 field into the HVJ pipeline owned by GAIL. The Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HVJ) pipeline is the main supply line to deliver gas for industrial and domestic use in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi NCR.

HOEC said that it has resumed gas sales after completing the under-buoy hose repair and reconnection of the hose to Floating Storage Offloading (FSO) vessel.

HOEC is also planning to take up the repair work to commence production from Oil well D-1 of its B-80 field by mobilising the required experts and materials.

B-80 field is spread over a 56 square kilometer area in Western Offshore. It was awarded to HOEC on March 27, 2017, under the First Discovered Small Field (DSF) bid round 2016.

HOEC is the Operator of this field with 60 percent participating interest and 40 percent is held by Adbhoot Estates Private Limited.

Shares of HOEC are trading at Rs 151.70, down 0.26 percent.