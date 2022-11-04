Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes gas sales from crucial B-80 field

    Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes gas sales from crucial B-80 field

    Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes gas sales from crucial B-80 field
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sonal Bhutra   |Sonal Bhutra  IST (Updated)

    Gas sales from this field had to be suspended from mid-July 22 as the under-buoy hose was found to be damaged, according to HOEC.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell HOEC share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Exclusive: Gogoro aims to remove range anxiety as riders can go up to 100 kms with our tech: Founder

    Exclusive: Gogoro aims to remove range anxiety as riders can go up to 100 kms with our tech: Founder

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) on Friday said that it has resumed gas sales from Block B-80 with the D2 well. Gas sales from this field on the western offshore were suspended from mid-July.
    Gas produced from the D2 well will be delivered to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Hazira processing plant in Gujarat. HOEC will use the ONGC pipeline network for delivering the gas.
    ONGC then re-delivers the gas from the B-80 field into the HVJ pipeline owned by GAIL. The Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HVJ) pipeline is the main supply line to deliver gas for industrial and domestic use in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi NCR.
    HOEC said that it has resumed gas sales after completing the under-buoy hose repair and reconnection of the hose to Floating Storage Offloading (FSO) vessel.
    HOEC is also planning to take up the repair work to commence production from Oil well D-1 of its B-80 field by mobilising the required experts and materials.
    B-80 field is spread over a 56 square kilometer area in Western Offshore. It was awarded to HOEC on March 27, 2017, under the First Discovered Small Field (DSF) bid round 2016.
    HOEC is the Operator of this field with 60 percent participating interest and 40 percent is held by Adbhoot Estates Private Limited.
    Shares of HOEC are trading at Rs 151.70, down 0.26 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    HOEC

    Next Article

    Ajanta Pharma shares drop after profit, margin decline in the September quarter

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng