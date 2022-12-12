HOEC shares rise after it resumes oil production in western offshore field

English
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 1:12:27 PM IST (Published)

The D-1 well was closed for production in June this year due to the leak.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company on Monday announced that it has resumed oil production from the D-1 well in its B-80 field, located in the western offshore, after repair work of a leak in the SCSSV control line.


Shares of the company rose by 3.31 percent to Rs 143.75 on the BSE in morning deals after the announcement.

The D-1 well was closed for production in June this year due to the leak. Last month, the company announced that it was resuming gas production from the D-2 well in the B-80 field, which was temporarily closed since mid-July due to some technical fault.

Currently, production from both wells is underway, and the flow rate of oil and gas of both D1 and D2 wells is about 1800 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and about 9 Million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, less than the capacity of the wells.

The production was, however, restricted from both wells due to the capacity limitation of the test separator through which the fluids are flowing now since the High-Pressure Separator is under repair.

HOEC expects to ramp up the production to the intended capacity once the high-pressure separator is online, according to the filing.

The company Block B-80 is spread over a 56 square kilometre area in the Western Offshore and was awarded under the First Discovered Small Field (DSF) in March 2017.

HOEC is the Operator of this field with a 60 percent participating interest and 40 percent held by Adbhoot Estates Private Ltd.

Under the terms of the Revenue Sharing Contract (RSC), the oil and gas produced from this Block enjoy marketing and pricing freedom.

Shares of HOEC are trading at Rs 144.50, up 3.77 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
