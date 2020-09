Investment in the times of COVID-19 has become difficult, but Benjamin Franklin once said that out of adversity comes opportunity. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) even in these times are betting on real-estate, the oldest investment avenue for the investor segment. In fact, HNIs prefer real estate the most after equities, showed a report by JLL.

In 2019, the wealth of global HNIs stood at $74 trillion. About 26 percent of Indian HNIs have parked their wealth in real estate.

Image: JLL report

JLL Private Wealth Group's CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair is of the view that the office segment is expected to witness new trends and emerge refreshed, once the current pandemic is behind us. "We’re expecting to see attractive investment opportunities in the strata office space, which is estimated to be ~180 mn sq ft and is valued at ~Rs 2.26 lakh crore," added Nair.

With increasing net worth of HNIs, the investment in real estate is also rising. India’s HNI population is expected to double from 1,60,600 in FY16-17 to 3,30,400 in FY21-22.

Why HNIs are raising their stake in realty?

Risk taking ability of an HNI is much more than a layman investor. Considering long-term return potential, HNIs invest more in equities (28 percent) and real estate (23 percent) as compared to other asset classes.

HNIs share of investment. (Image: JLL Report)

HNIs prefer this sector because of its tangible nature, stable income, steady returns and collateral value. More than residential, the office space has gained traction among HNIs over the last decade, said the report.

Office space covers most investment. (Image: JLL Report)

on the back of robust growth over the years," the report added.

Why office space offers attractive returns for HNIs?

warehousing segments, explained the JLL report.

growth with net absorption across the top seven cities reaching a historic high of more than 46 mn sq ft. This growth in demand was led mainly by strong expansion of IT/ITeS and co-working operators in cities with strong fundamentals.

"In the medium to long run, the current health crises will lead to corporates re-evaluating their commercial real estate strategy to make it more resilient to such shocks," the report said, expecting office markets to recover the fastest once the pandemic comes under control.