Hitachi Energy gains on inauguration of advanced power system plant in Chennai

Leading grid connections and power quality solutions provider Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained over 2 percent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company announced the inauguration of its advanced power system manufacturing plant in Chennai.

The facility will produce advanced power equipment for its HVDC (high voltage direct current), HVDC Light, HVDC Classic and STATCOM solutions along with the modular advanced control for HVDC, the company said in a release.

The new plant enhances the company’s production capacity of HVDC and power-quality products which will accelerate the integration of renewables, electrical grid stability, and support the energy transition worldwide.

The factory will cater to high-voltage transmission projects in India and exports for global HVDC installations, the company said.

Hitachi Energy mentioned that in the next couple of years, India foresees a significant number of HVDC projects to enable India’s net-zero vision.

India looks to meet half of the total power generation from renewables by 2030 and HVDC and power quality are ideal solutions for the bulk transmission of clean energy over long distances and stabilising the National Grid.

HVDC transmission has been a breakthrough in connecting remote renewable generation points with the National Grid, transmitting large amounts of electricity with significantly reduced transmission losses, it stated.

Hitachi Energy is a leading provider of HVDC, grid connections, and power quality solutions. It has executed more than half the HVDC links in India, including the North-East Agra link as well as the 6,000-megawatt Raigarh-Pugalur link, transmitting power from central India to consumers in the south, over a distance of 1,830 km.

Hitachi Energy shares were trading 2.31 percent higher at Rs 3004.90 on BSE at 2.05 PM.