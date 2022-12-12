Hitachi Energy shares jump over 5 percent for best single-day gain in three months

The mid-cap stock recorded its best day in three months on December 12, posting the session’s high at Rs 3,233.80 apiece in intraday trade.
The Hitachi Energy India stock continued its upward stride for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, surging 4.52 percent to Rs 3,217.85 apiece on the BSE.
The mid-cap stock recorded its best day in three months on December 12, posting the session’s high at Rs 3,233.80 apiece in intraday trade.
The shares of the Indian arm of the Swiss power technologies major have gained over 7 percent this week, while the stock dropped 11.18 percent in the three-month period. In the last year, the stock has surged 23.30 percent.
In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 on August 30, Hitachi Energy’s CEO Claudio Facchin said that the company is looking at both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in India.
Formerly known as ABB Power Products and Systems India, Hitachi Energy India posted a net profit of Rs 37.17 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 34.32 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s net sales jumped 31.34 percent to Rs 1,114.61 crore from Rs 848.65 crore posted in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA climbed marginally to Rs 76.16 crore from Rs 75.12 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Hitachi Energy are trading at Rs 3,315.90, up 7.76 percent.
