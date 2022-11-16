Hindware Home Innovation has this target for its appliances business by 2025

Hindware Home Innovation, formerly known as Somany Home Innovation Ltd., is targeting revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from its appliances business by 2025.

As of the September quarter, the consumer appliances business earned Rs 125 crore in revenue and contributed 18 percent to the overall topline.

Hindware's home appliances business includes a selection of household appliances like chimneys, built-in hobs, dishwashers, cooktops, built-in ovens, cooking range, water purifiers and sinks.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, CFO Sandeep Sikka said that the company lost some market share in the fans business which they forayed into last year. However, the company is the No. 2 player in the kitchen chimney's.

For the September quarter, the company reported a 35 percent drop in its net profit due to higher depreciation, which more than doubled from last year. The company's plastics business also suffered an EBIT loss.

Building products contributed 80 percent of the total revenue while consumer appliances contributed 18 percent of the total revenue and only 2 percent came from retail business.

Overall EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points last year to 7.5 percent. Sikka is hopeful that on a normalised basis, the margin should settle between 14-16 percent. He also expressed confidence that the company will maintain 18-20 percent growth going forward.

The company's overall debt at the end of the September quarter stood at Rs 1,850 crore, which was acquired to fund its various acquisitions earlier this year. Sikka said that courtesy the cash flows accruing to the company, they would be able to pay off debt between Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore over the next two years.