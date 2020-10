The share price of Hindustan Zinc rose 4 percent on Wednesday after the company reported its September quarter results. The firm's performance improved in the September quarter on a monthly basis as the net profit rose 43 percent MoM.

The stock rose as much as 4.1 percent to Rs 232.25 per share on BSE.

However, the profit has dropped 6.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter due to higher expenses than last year's. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company increased to Rs 6,050 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,101 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 3,428 crore from Rs 3,014 crore in the year-ago period.

The sentiment was also lifted by bullish brokerage views after the earnings.

Credit Suisse maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 250 per share. It added that elevated silver prices and improving metal volumes should aid profitability.

Citi also has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 240 per share as Q2 earnings are in-line with the Street estimates. It noted that silver accounted for 22 percent of the Q2 revenue.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, the company's CEO Arun Misra said that the cost of production could rise in this half of the year as the mines had to be prepared for higher volumes in the first quarter of next year. He added that COVID-19 had affected mines globally and supply was limited as new zinc projects were not getting commissioned.

Misra expects current zinc prices to sustain. He added that more dividends were possible as long as the company continued to generate solid cash flows. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 21.30 per share.