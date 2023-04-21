Hindustan Zinc Q4 net profit dips 11% to Rs 2,583 crore but beats estimates

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd ended at Rs 323.35, down by Rs 4.30, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported an 11.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 2,583 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,928 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,465 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,509 crore during the period under review, down 3.3 percent against Rs 8,797 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal on account of lower zinc, lead, and silver prices partly offset by higher metal and silver volumes and favourable exchange rates.

At the operating level, EBITDA dropped 14.2 percent to Rs 4,255 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 4,962 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 50 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 56.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver.