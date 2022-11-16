    English
    market News stocks News

    Hindustan Zinc board meet to consider second interim dividend today

    By Hormaz Fatakia

    Hindustan Zinc has announced dividend worth nearly Rs 80 since May 2020.

    Hindustan Zinc Ltd., which is majority owned by Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd., will be holding a board meeting on Wednesday to consider a second interim dividend.
    The company had announced a first interim dividend of Rs 21 in July this year.
    Since May 2020, the company has announced dividends on four instances, totaling to nearly Rs 80.
    Vedanta will also be in focus as the company holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc. The amount of dividend that Vedanta receives from HZL will be passed on to its shareholders.
    Shareholding of Vedanta in Hindustan Zinc has been consistent over the last few years. The company's total outstanding shares in Hindustan Zinc stand at 274.3 crore.
    Based on the number of outstanding shares, Hindustan Zinc has paid dividends worth Rs 21,000 crore to Vedanta since May 2020.
    For the September quarter, Hindustan Zinc's net profit increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,680 crore led by higher volumes of Zinc.
    The company also mentioned that it is looking to expand its operations to other European countries and is on the lookout for suitable acquisition opportunities. Currently, Hindustan Zinc is India's only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.
    Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 319.15 and are flat year-to-date. The stock is currently trading at a dividend yield of 12.21 percent.
    First Published: IST
