Hindustan Zinc announces interim dividend of Rs 21 per share

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on July 13 said its board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share.

In a filing to BSE, the company said, "...we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company through resolution have approved Interim Dividend of Rs 21 per equity share i.e. 1050% on the face value of Rs 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 8873.17 crore."

The company said the interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim is Thursday, July 21, 2022, it added.