Hindustan Unilever shares: Should you buy at current market price?

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settled at Rs 2,046.35 apiece, up 1.28 percent at close on NSE on Thursday, continuing its uptrend for the eighth straight session. The large-cap FMCG stock quoted at Rs 2047.85 apiece on BSE was higher by 1.36 percent at close today. Over 25 lakh shares changed hands on both bourses during the day.

The FMCG company scrip has surged almost 6.5 percent in the last 8 days showing signs of fresh long build-up ahead of its quarterly results. HUL shares have corrected almost 12 percent from its recent highs of Rs 2,200.

The under-performance in HUL shares coincided with the larger slowdown in the economy with growth dipping to an 11-year low of 5 percent in the current fiscal. Its parent Unilever also cut its sales guidance for calendar years 2019 and 2020 amid growth concerns in the country. India is Unilever's largest market by volume and second-largest by value.

Despite the slowdown, HUL posted a 21 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,848 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. Its revenue came in at Rs 9,852 crore, up almost 7 percent YoY over Rs 9,234 crore in the same quarter in 2018.

From stock market investors’ viewpoint, the current market levels present a good buying opportunity as, despite consumption slowdown, Hindustan Unilever shares gave a little over 15 percent return, mildly below the Sensex return of 15.4 percent in the last one year.

Considered a safe bet, the three-year return on the FMCG stock is a healthy over 146 percent and the 10-year return on the scrip is a strong over 690 percent. During the same period, the Sensex returned 53 percent and 138 percent, respectively.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 2,422, expecting a return of 21 percent in the near term.