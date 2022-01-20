Hindustan Unilever shares decline 2% ahead of Q3 earnings

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares were under pressure on Thursday, ahead of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company’s financial result announcement for the third quarter of the fiscal due today.

HUL stock corrected a little more than 2 percent, falling to an intraday low of Rs 2262.05 on the BSE. The scrip was the top laggard in the FMCG pack, pulling the sectoral gauge more than half a percent lower. It was also among the top five stocks that dragged the benchmark index Sensex a percent lower intraday.

HUL shares have witnessed a sell-off of more than 5 percent in the past five days, whereas the Sensex scrip has corrected 2.22 percent during the period.

At 12:45 pm, the HUL share price was down 1.65 percent at Rs 2272.65 on BSE. The FMCG stock was trading 1.66 percent lower at Rs 2,271.60 on the NSE.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the firm to post flat volume growth of about 1 to 2 percent for the October to December 2021 period. HUL has taken a fair amount of price hikes owing to the input costs inflation, so a 7 to 8 percent price hike and management commentary on rural demand, as well as inflation, would be extremely crucial to watch out for, the analysts said.

Earlier when the company had reported its earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal, the management had said inflationary pressures were going to persist and it was cautiously optimistic about demand recovery.

HUL’s Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari, during the Q2 earnings call, had said, the company was confident of navigating inflation levels and that while a clear focus will be to ensure the company takes calibrated & judicious price increases, its savings agenda is also extremely important to manage P&L.

In Q2, the company reported a domestic consumer growth of 11 percent, with underlying volume growth of 4 percent, and the remaining 7 percent being price-led growth. HUL’s Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 9 percent during the quarter.