Hindustan Unilever, Nestle edge lower despite Q2 earnings meeting Street estimates

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Nestle India Ltd shares were in focus on Wednesday, a day after the fast-moving consumer goods giants reported their financial results for the September quarter. HUL and Nestle shares were down 0.4 percent each in early deals amid choppy trade in the market, despite the company's numbers meeting Street expectations.

At 10:25 am, Hindustan Unilever shares traded down by Rs 11.2 at Rs 2,535.3 on BSE and Nestle was down by Rs 67.5 at Rs 19,310.

Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported an 8.9 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,187 crore for the quarter ended September 30, meeting Street estimates. Its revenue came in at Rs 12,724 crore, up 11.2 percent on year.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's profit at Rs 2,175 crore over revenue of Rs 12,570 crore.

Later that day, Nestle India posted a 5.2 percent rise in net profit to Rs 617.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Net sales rose 9.6 percent to Rs 3,865 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the company to report revenue growth of nine percent.

Most stocks in the FMCG pack were in negative territory in morning deals, as ITC fell 1.1 percent. VBL, Mcleod Russel, Tata Coffee and Zydus Wellness were down 2-4 percent each. On the other hand, Heritage Foods, Tasty Bite and Parag Milk were up around half a percent each.