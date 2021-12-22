Hindustan Unilever shares gain as brokerages set higher target; check details

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares gained nearly 2 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday. The sentiment turned positive amid several brokerages including Nomura and Macquarie raising their long-term target price on the FMCG stock between 30 and 45 percent.

HUL stock closed 0.31 percent higher at Rs 2,279.95 per share on NSE. The broader Nifty50 settled at 16,955.45, up 1.10 percent. At current price levels, the HUL stock has a negative return of 4.5 percent so far this year. The five-year return on the stock is over 188 percent.

CitiGroup has maintained a ‘buy’ call on HUL stock price, setting a 34 percent higher target price of Rs 3,065 apiece as it expects higher pricing-led growth in the near term to drive steady revenue for the consumer goods company. The brokerage also retained its forecasts of 11 percent revenue growth and 15 percent EBITDA growth year-on-year (YoY) in Q3.

Another global brokerage Nomura pointed to Q3 market demand trends, according to which rural growth is decelerating and urban is witnessing recovery. The brokerage firm maintained its buy call with an almost 20 percent higher target price of Rs 2,950 per share as it said HUL ’s category rebalancing is leading to a better mix. The volumes are likely to go up 2 percent Y-o-Y and 2-year volume CAGR estimates are at 3 percent, it said. The brokerage also said the firm’s cumulative price hike will be higher during the quarter as against Q2.

The remark on the price hike comes as HUL hiked prices of its soaps and detergents earlier in November citing significant inflationary pressures.

Motilal Oswal was also of the view that rural India is in a slowdown and a better mix and price increases are likely to support HUL’s operating margin. The brokerage increased its target price on the stock to Rs 2,800 and maintained a ‘buy’ rating.

“The transient slowdown in rural India and elevated input cost inflation causes us to remain cautious on the stock in the near term. Nevertheless, the structural story for HUVR remains intact,” research analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a report on December 21.