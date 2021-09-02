Hindustan Unilever shares hit record high, market value tops Rs 6.5 lakh crore

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) shares surged to a record high on Thursday, taking the fast-moving consumer goods giant's market capitalisation past the Rs 6.5 lakh crore level for the first time ever. The milestone comes within less than two weeks of the company's hitting the Rs 6 lakh crore mark, as its shares continue to break records.

At 3:15 pm, the HUL stock traded with a gain of 2.57 percent at Rs 2,801.15 apiece on BSE, soon after hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,808.85 apiece. HUL's market value stood at Rs 6.58 lakh crore.

During the session, Hindustan Unilever shares jumped as much as 2.85 percent to a record high of Rs 2,808.85. At that level, the FMCG major's market cap was at Rs 6.60 lakh crore.

Here's a look at the country's largest companies by market value:

Company Market capitalisation (in lakh crore rupees) Reliance Industries 14.79 TCS 14.23 HDFC Bank 8.79 Infosys 7.20 HUL 6.58 ICICI Bank 5.03 HDFC 5.01 Bajaj Finance 4.52 SBI 3.84 Bharti Airtel 3.66 Wipro 3.57 Kotak Mahindra 3.51

