Hindustan Unilever falls over 4% as Q4 earnings miss estimates

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) declined over 4 percent in the early trade on Monday after the company reported a 3.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,520 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The stock fell 4.16 percent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,104.35 apiece on the BSE. At 9:30 am, the stock was trading 3.44 percent lower at Rs 2,120.20.

HUL’s sales during the quarter under review slipped 9.61 percent to Rs 9,055 crore, as against Rs 10,018 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JPMorgan said that below-estimate Q4FY20 results of HUL reflected on-ground reality for the FMCG industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. It expects pressures to continue into Q1FY21 on likely change in consumer buying patterns.

The brokerage has cut its earnings estimates for HUL by 4 percent and 3 percent for FY21 and FY22, respectively and builds in weaker near and medium-term recovery.

It maintained 'Hold' call and cut target to Rs 2,397 from Rs 2,516 per share earlier.

The brokerage is positive on the company’s portfolio and execution capabilities. “We await a better entry point with valuations at 48xFY22e earnings and lower earnings visibility,” JPMorgan said.

Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' rating and cut the TP to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,750 per share earlier. It also cut FY21-22 EPS estimates by 3-5 percent to factor in lower revenue.

The brokerage does not see risk to the company’s margin and believes that HUL is better placed than peers. Near-term pressure in share price will be an opportunity to buy, it said.

“HUL comprehensively missed our and consensus forecasts. Commentary was cautious, although management refrained from providing demand outlook given uncertainty. We underestimated the likely pain in FY21 and hence cut our below-consensus forecast by 3-5 percent to factor in lower revenues but do not see risk to margins (lower oil price & A&P),” Jefferies said.

Credit Suisse maintained 'Outperform' call with a TP of Rs 2,400 per share and cut earnings estimates marginally by 2-3 percent.

HUL’s lower ad spends, cost savings and input cost tailwinds will offset lower revenue growth going ahead while earnings growth will also be aided by GSK merger impact, the brokerage said.

However, large-scale downtrading will be the key risk to watch out for, the brokerage added.

HSBC expects the uncertainty on demand to persist but believes that this one-off quarter does not reduce HUL’s structural appeal. “The company will spring back to growth as soon as the situation normalizes. FY21 will still likely be a resilient year,” HSBC said.

HUL’s optically expensive valuation builds in reasonable long-term expectations, it added.

HSBC maintained a 'Buy' rating and raised the TP to Rs 2,650 from Rs 2,350 per share.

Macquarie maintained an 'Outperform' call with a TP of Rs 2,500 per share. HUL’s Q4 adjusted profit was 10 percent below Macquarie’s estimates due to lower sales.

However, HUL remains Macquarie’s top pick and its recommended stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded HUL to 'Add' from 'Buy' but raised the target to Rs 2,300 from Rs 2,250 per share as the company’s Q4 print was below its expectations.

The brokerage factors in COVID impact and has cut FY21-22 earnings estimates by 11-15 percent.