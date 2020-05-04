  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Hindustan Unilever falls over 4% as Q4 earnings miss estimates

Updated : May 04, 2020 10:28 AM IST

HUL’s sales during the quarter under review slipped 9.61 percent to Rs 9,055 crore, as against Rs 10,018 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' rating and cut the TP to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,750 per share earlier.
Hindustan Unilever falls over 4% as Q4 earnings miss estimates

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Coronavirus: US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement