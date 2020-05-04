Market Hindustan Unilever falls over 4% as Q4 earnings miss estimates Updated : May 04, 2020 10:28 AM IST HUL’s sales during the quarter under review slipped 9.61 percent to Rs 9,055 crore, as against Rs 10,018 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Jefferies maintained a 'Buy' rating and cut the TP to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,750 per share earlier. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365