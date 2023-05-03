The MSCI index review announcement is due on May 11 post-market close.

According to IIFL Alternative Research, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), and Max Healthcare might get added to the MSCI Standard Index and may see inflows between $136 million and $288 million.

Meanwhile, Indus Towers is likely to be excluded from the standard index and may see outflows to the tune of $75 million.

Following its updated shareholding pattern, Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to see a weight increase and may see inflows of $741 million. Some of the other stocks where weight increases are possible include Interglobe Aviation and Zomato. Meanwhile the Adani group of stocks could see further weight decreases in the index.