Hindustan Aeronautics to consider stock split on June 27 - Stock trades at 52-week high

The company’s order book stood at Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) surged as much as 3 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 27 to consider a split of equity shares.

Generally, the companies take the stock split route to boost the liquidity of the stock in the market.

Further, investors who are holding the share till the record date will get the new shares in their demat accounts on the record date. The stock price will be adjusted as per the split ratio.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the defense PSU said that its board of directors will consider the proposal of the sub-division of equity shares of the company on June 27. Current face value of one share of HAL is Rs 10. The last state-run firm to carry out a stock split was IRCTC which split its shares of face value of Rs 10 into five shares of face value of Rs 2.

Trading window for trading in the securities of the company will remain closed for all insiders including designated persons, connected persons and their immediate relatives, from tomorrow till 48 hours after declaration of the outcome of the board meeting, the company said.

Bengaluru-headquartered HAL is involved in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade, and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023. During the year, fresh contracts to the tune of Rs 26,000 crore were received which include manufacturing contracts for 70 HTT -40, 6 Do-228 Aircraft, and PSLV launch vehicles.