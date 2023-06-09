Hindustan Aeronautics to consider stock split on June 27 - Stock trades at 52-week high

The company’s order book stood at Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) surged as much as 3 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 27 to consider a split of equity shares.

Live Tv

Loading...

Generally, the companies take the stock split route to boost the liquidity of the stock in the market.