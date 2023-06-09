Hindustan Aeronautics to consider stock split on June 27 - Stock trades at 52-week high

2 Min(s) Read
The company’s order book stood at Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023.
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) surged as much as 3 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 27 to consider a split of equity shares.
Generally, the companies take the stock split route to boost the liquidity of the stock in the market.
Further, investors who are holding the share till the record date will get the new shares in their demat accounts on the record date. The stock price will be adjusted as per the split ratio.