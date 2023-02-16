Hindustan Aeronautics to supply spares for two-tonne class helicopters to Argentinian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) on Thursday announced that it has signed a contract with the Argentinian Air Force for the supply of spares and engine repair of two-tonne class helicopters.

The contract was signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of the Argentine Air Force (FAA), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan during Asia's largest air show, Aero India Show 2023, in Bengaluru.

These engines power the state-of-art MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), manufactured by GA-ASI for the Indian market.

The company had also informed that it would be entering into a work share agreement for the joint development of the engine that will be used in India’s new indigenously developed helicopters.

On Tuesday, HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan mentioned that the company was sitting on an order book position of Rs 84,000 crore and another Rs 50,000 crore worth of orders are in the pipeline.

He also said Argentina and Egypt have evinced interest in buying the HAL-built Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 2,525.