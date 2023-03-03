English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsHindustan Aeronautics gets income tax refund order for Rs 570 crore

Hindustan Aeronautics gets income tax refund order for Rs 570 crore

Hindustan Aeronautics gets income tax refund order for Rs 570 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 3, 2023 10:55:27 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ended at Rs 2,692.95, down by Rs 16.65, or 0.61 percent on the BSE

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said the company received an income tax refund order from the office of the joint commissioner of IT for the assessment year 2012-13.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The order was received pursuant to the direction of ITAT, Bengaluru to allow R&D expenditure as capital expenditure under Sec 35(1)(iv) of the Income Tax Act 1961, which was disallowed during the assessment, the company said in an exchange filing.
Also Read: Anil Agarwal refuses to budge on zinc assets sale, says bond payments going strong
The order was passed allowing R&D expenditure of Rs 725.98 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in the refund of Rs 570.05 crore. The refund of Rs 570.05 crore includes of interest Rs 163.68 crore.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Previous Article

4-lane highways to connect all Andhra ports at Rs 20,000 crore, says Gadkari

Next Article

IEX's total volume fell 7% on year-on-year basis in February 2023

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X