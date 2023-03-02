homemarket Newsstocks NewsCabinet approves Rs 6,828 crore order to procure trainer aircraft from HAL

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 12:48:44 PM IST (Updated)

The HTT-40 aircraft is a turbo-prop aircraft and is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness.

Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on Thursday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from the company for the Indian Air Force at a total cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore.

The basic trainer aircraft will be supplied over six years.
The aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for the training of newly inducted pilots. The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators.
The HTT-40 is a turbo-prop aircraft and is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness.
Also Read: Aero India Day 2 | HAL, BEL see strong order pipeline, looking to tap foreign interest
The aircraft contains around 56 percent indigenous content which will progressively increase to over 60 percent through the indigenisation of major components and subsystems.
The Indian Air Force and HAL in October last year signed a supply contract for 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft. The Defence Acquisition Council in October 2020 approved a total acquisition of 106 HTT-40 for the IAF from HAL.
Of these, 70 aircraft would be purchased in the initial phase and the rest after operationalisation of the trainer aircraft in IAF.
The aircraft would be manufactured at HAL's Bengaluru and Nasik facilities.
Also Read: Hindustan Aeronautics signs multiple agreements at Aero India 2023
HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan last month said that the defence PSU had an order book position of Rs 84,000 crore while another Rs 50,000 crore of orders were in the pipeline.
HAL last month also announced signing a contract with the Argentinian Air Force for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two-tonne class helicopters.
Shares of HAL are trading 0.51 percent lower at Rs 2,670.45.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 11:18 AM IST
