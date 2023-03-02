The HTT-40 aircraft is a turbo-prop aircraft and is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness.
Defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on Thursday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from the company for the Indian Air Force at a total cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure
Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties
Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The basic trainer aircraft will be supplied over six years.
The aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for the training of newly inducted pilots. The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators.
The HTT-40 is a turbo-prop aircraft and is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness.
The aircraft contains around 56 percent indigenous content which will progressively increase to over 60 percent through the indigenisation of major components and subsystems.
The Indian Air Force and HAL in October last year signed a supply contract for 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft. The Defence Acquisition Council in October 2020 approved a total acquisition of 106 HTT-40 for the IAF from HAL.
Of these, 70 aircraft would be purchased in the initial phase and the rest after operationalisation of the trainer aircraft in IAF.
The aircraft would be manufactured at HAL's Bengaluru and Nasik facilities.
HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan last month said that the defence PSU had an order book position of Rs 84,000 crore while another Rs 50,000 crore of orders were in the pipeline.
HAL last month also announced signing a contract with the Argentinian Air Force for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two-tonne class helicopters.
Shares of HAL are trading 0.51 percent lower at Rs 2,670.45.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!