Hindustan Aeronautics board meeting today to consider stock split, final dividend

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 11:19:04 AM IST (Published)

Since the board meeting announcement on June 9, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have traded flat.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose up to 2 percent on Tuesday ahead of the company's  board meeting  to consider a final dividend for financial year 2023 as well as a stock split.

The defense PSU earlier this month announced that its board meeting on June 27 will consider proposals for a split of equity shares and consider the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year gone by.


Companies generally take the stock split route to boost the liquidity of the shares and increase investor participation.

X