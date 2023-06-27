Hindustan Aeronautics board meeting today to consider stock split, final dividend

Since the board meeting announcement on June 9, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have traded flat.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose up to 2 percent on Tuesday ahead of the company's board meeting to consider a final dividend for financial year 2023 as well as a stock split.

The defense PSU earlier this month announced that its board meeting on June 27 will consider proposals for a split of equity shares and consider the recommendation of a final dividend for the financial year gone by.