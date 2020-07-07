  • SENSEX
Defence stocks hit 52-week high for third consecutive session; surge nearly 8%

Updated : July 07, 2020 01:10 PM IST

Shares of companies in the defence sector are hitting 52-week highs on Tuesday for the third consecutive session, ever since the Ministry of Defence approved purchase of missiles, ammunition and weapon systems.
Hindustan Aeronautics' share price rallied as much as 7.75 percent and hit its 52-week high at Rs 1,028 apiece on the NSE.
Bharat Dynamics also touched its 52-week high at Rs 455, up 6 percent. 
