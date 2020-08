Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) fell up to 11 percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government plans to sell stake in both firms through the offer for sale (OFS) in the second quarter of this fiscal. As per the sources, the government will sell a 15-18 percent stake and is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore from HAL and Rs 600-700 crore from BDL sale.

HAL declined as much as 11.6 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,040.90 per share on BSE. BDL, on the other hand, lost 3.7 percent in intra-day deals to Rs 413.85.

The government shareholding in Hindustan Aeronautics currently stands at 89.97 percent and for Bharat Dynamics, it currently stands at 87.75 percent.

Also, merchant bankers have been appointed for both OFS issues. The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) in January had invited bids from merchant bankers who were interested in running the OFS issues for HAL and BDL.