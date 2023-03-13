English
Indian Navy halts Hindustan Aeronautics' ALH Dhruv Helicopter operations after accident

By Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 13, 2023 11:47:54 AM IST (Published)

The helicopter was first flown in 1992 but entered service after certification in 2002.

An Indian Navy helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), met with an accident off the Mumbai coast, triggering the Indian navy to halt operations of the entire fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers.

The ALH choppers are flown by all three defence forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard.
Hindustan Aeronautics, in the disclosure to exchanges, has said, “In the wake of the ALH Dhruv accident off the Mumbai coast, the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out.”
The company further informed that it has already initiated steps for working closely with the customers to ensure that the fleet is fully operational.
Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-DHRUV is an indigenously developed utility aircraft by HAL with a twin-engine. It has a multi-role, multi-mission dimension to it. Even though its development was started in 1984, and was initially designed with Germany's assistance Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm (MBB), the helicopter was first flown in 1992 but entered service after certification in 2002.
Earlier the company has also announced an order win of Rs 667 crore from Indian Air Force. Ministry of Defence, on March 10, 2023, signed a contract for procurement of six Domier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) from HAL at a cost of Rs 667 crore.
Also Read | Ministry of Defence signs Rs 667 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics for six Dornier-228 aircraft
The aircraft was used by IAF for Route Transport Role and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training of transport pilots of the IAF. The present lot of six aircraft will be procured with an upgraded fuel-efficient engine coupled with a five bladed composite propeller.
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have given up gains, currently trading little changed at Rs 2,844.05.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
