Hindustan Aeronautics signs multiple agreements at Aero India 2023

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) has entered into a deal with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines.

These engines power the state-of-art MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), manufactured by GA-ASI for the Indian market.

This joint collaboration echoes India’s 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in the Defence sector, while underscoring the deep industrial connection between the United States and Indian Aerospace companies, HAL said in a filing to the exchanges.

The defence public sector undertaking (PSU) also announced that it will be entering into a work share agreement for the joint development of the engine that will be used in India’s new indigenously developed helicopters.

HAL will be jointly developing the engines for the 13-ton IMRH (Indian MultiRole Helicopter) and its naval version DBMRH (Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter) with Safran Helicopter Engines.

The company will also be responsible for the design, development, and production of some of the core engine components. The PSU recently showcased a 1/3rd scale model of the IMRH at the Aero India 2023 Show.

Last week, HAL handed over an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the government of Mauritius ahead of schedule.

EP Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL, said, “This order is in line with the Government of India's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries. The handing over of export helicopters has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk III helicopter will meet the operational requirements of the Mauritius Police Force.”

HAL had signed a contract with the Government of Republic of Mauritius in January 2022 for export of one ALH Mk III to Mauritius Police Force. ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multimission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category.

