Hinduja Global shares gain after launch of global customer experience hub in Columbia

The customer experience hub will service clients from the logistics and consumer industries.

Hinduja Global Solutions on Wednesday announced that it has opened a Global Customer Experience hub in the South American country of Colombia. The new customer experience centre will provide multi-lingual support for languages like English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The company expects to hire around 150 employees across various roles for the new centre. The customer experience hub will service clients from the logistics and consumer industries. The company also expects to add other clients subsequently.

HGS has been operating in Colombia for eight years, with the company providing customer experience support for verticals like banking and finance, telecom, healthcare, energy and retail.

The Bengaluru headquartered company is a digital customer experience leader globally. It deploys automation, analytics, artificial intelligence and domain expertise to provide digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centres and HRO solutions to clients.