English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Hinduja Global shares gain after launch of global customer experience hub in Columbia

Hinduja Global shares gain after launch of global customer experience hub in Columbia

Hinduja Global shares gain after launch of global customer experience hub in Columbia
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 30, 2022 3:31:05 PM IST (Published)

The customer experience hub will service clients from the logistics and consumer industries.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Hinduja Global share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Hinduja Global Solutions on Wednesday announced that it has opened a Global Customer Experience hub in the South American country of Colombia. The new customer experience centre will provide multi-lingual support for languages like English, Spanish, and Portuguese.


The company expects to hire around 150 employees across various roles for the new centre. The customer experience hub will service clients from the logistics and consumer industries. The company also expects to add other clients subsequently.

HGS has been operating in Colombia for eight years, with the company providing customer experience support for verticals like banking and finance, telecom, healthcare, energy and retail.

The Bengaluru headquartered company is a digital customer experience leader globally. It deploys automation, analytics, artificial intelligence and domain expertise to provide digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centres and HRO solutions to clients.

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. are trading at Rs 1,320, up 8.08 percent.

Also Read: As Hindujas end dispute, here's a look at the clan's top businesses
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hinduja Global Solutions

Next Article

IRFC shares drop most since the IPO, end seven-day winning run

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng