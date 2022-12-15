Homemarket newsstocks news

Hinduja Global Solutions shares end higher ahead of board meet to mull buyback

Hinduja Global Solutions shares end higher ahead of board meet to mull buyback

Dec 15, 2022

Earlier, the company announced a repurchase plan of its paid-up capital up to 25 percent, for which Hinduja Global Solutions will be investing Rs 1,000 crore for the buyback plan.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
