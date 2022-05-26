Shares of Hindalco Industries were weak on Thursday ahead of its quarterly earnings, due later today.

At 11:21 IST, shares of Hindalco were trading at Rs 397.6, up 0.2 percent on the BSE. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive losses.

The stock has outperformed the Nifty Metal index, which has fallen 1.1 percent today.

The Nifty Metal index has fallen over 8 percent in the past one week and has crashed 21 percent in the past month.

This comes after several brokerages downgraded the metal sector after the government imposed export duties on iron ore and some steel intermediaries.

Here is what you could expect from the metal company's March quarter results:

The Street will closely watch the management's commentary on inflation, the aluminium business, which is likely to post strong performance, and the copper business, which might see an improvement on better volumes.

The Street will also watch for the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA). EBITDA (including Utkal) should come in at around Rs 4,176 crore, as per a poll conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Investors will also keenly track Hindalco's capital expenditure plans and execution, while debt reduction will also be on investors' radar.

