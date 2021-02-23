Hindalco shares jump 4% on announcement of capital allocation framework, debt reduction plan; brokerages raise target price Updated : February 23, 2021 12:41 PM IST The company board also approved amending the dividend distribution policy on February 22. The stock rose as much as 4.1 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 329 per share on BSE. The firm further announced a $2.6 billion debt reduction plan by Novelis and a $0.3 billion debt reduction plan by Hindalco. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply