Hindalco Earnings Preview: Aluminium price correction, expensive coal may hit EBITDA

By CNBCTV18.COM

Hindalco Industries may report weak earnings for the September quarter owing to a sharp correction in the prices of Aluminium and a spike in coal prices.

The street is also cautious about the company's prospects after its subsidiary Novelis reported weak numbers.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's net profit to decline as much as 70 percent from last year while operating performance is also seen weak.

It is likely to see cost headwinds of $75-125/tonne on EBITDA/tonne as there has been steep and persistent inflation in energy prices, and the freight while supply chain issues have led to higher costs.

The company's operating profit, or EBITDA is likely to halve from last year as bulk of it comes from Novelis and Aleris. Hindalco's non-India business has gained prominence due to a rise in profitability.

A point to note here is that the numbers highlighted above may vary due to Utkal, numbers for which are not included in the Standalone profile.

The three core numbers to watch for Hindalco during the quarter would be:

Overall EBITDA: Including Utkal, the company's EBITDA is expected to be at Rs 1,850 crore.

Aluminium EBITDA: This metric is likely to fall by more than half compared to last year to Rs 1,375 crore compared to Rs 3,247 crore during the same period last year and Rs 3,321 crore during the June quarter. Prices of LME Aluminium has corrected by 18 percent on a sequential basis, which is partly negated as 30 percent of aluminium sales are hedged at higher prices.

Overall sales volume for the quarter is seen at 331 kilo tonnes from 338 kilo tonnes during the same quarter last year.

For the copper business, EBITDA there is also likely to decline compared to the June quarter. However, it is estimated to grow 35 percent on a year-on-year basis. Sales volumes for the copper business are also likely to be flat.

The share of CC Rods in Hindalco's copper business has increased substantially, contributing 64 percent share during the same period last year.

Margin for Tc/Rc (Treatment and Refining Charges) are also expected to better last year's performance.

Other Factors To Track:

Details on capex plans and execution strategy

Commentary on thermal coal cost and available of linkage

Management guidance on domestic capex and commissioning

Shares of Hindalco are trading 2 percent higher ahead of results and have declined 12 percent so far this year.