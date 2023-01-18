English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Hindalco Industries looking to raise Rs 700 crore via NCDs

Hindalco Industries looking to raise Rs 700 crore via NCDs

Hindalco Industries looking to raise Rs 700 crore via NCDs
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 18, 2023 5:11:05 PM IST (Published)

Hindalco will issue NCDs of Rs 1 lakh each. Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd ended at Rs 503.05, up by Rs 15.10, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship, on Wednesday, January 18,  announced the public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 700 crore. The company stated in a regulatory filing that its capital raising committee has approved an allotment of 70,000, which is 7.60 percent per annum, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 700 crore, on private placement basis.

Recommended Articles

View All
Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Mutual fund industry body seeks launch of pension-oriented MF schemes

Budget 2023 | Mutual fund industry body seeks launch of pension-oriented MF schemes

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?

Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect

Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect

Jan 18, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Also Read: OYO to refile draft IPO papers with updates to Sebi by mid-February


The debentures will be redeemed at par at the end of the 14 months from the date of allotment (January 18, 2023), it said. The debentures worth up to Rs 700 crore will be issued on a private placement basis.

The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Hindalco Industries, a $26-billion metals powerhouse, is an industry player in aluminium and copper. It is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenue.

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd ended at Rs 503.05, up by Rs 15.10, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aditya Birla GroupHindalco IndustriesNCDs

Previous Article

Reliance Capital IBC case: Challenge mechanism not over until CoC decides, says RCap Admin

Next Article

Adani Green Energy subsidiary to acquire 50% equity in Essel Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan

X