Hindalco Industries down 5%; capex plan fails to cheer investors, CLSA downgrades stock

Hindalco Industries' stock sank over 5 percent in trading on Thursday, falling for the second day in a row in an otherwise range-bound market. Shares of India's largest aluminium player fell 8 percent in the last two days on profit booking.

The stock has dropped 9 percent from its record high of Rs 636 touched on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. However, in the last year, the stock has zoomed 77 percent against a 19 percent rally on the benchmark index.

At 2:45 pm, shares of the company were trading at Rs 570.50, down 29.30 points or 4.88 percent lower on the BSE.

Hindalco unveiled an $8-billion capex plan over the next five years - with an investment of $4.5-4.8 billion in Novelis - its US subsidiary, and $3.4 billion in Indian operations ($850 million on 1mt greenfield alumina, $685 million on 180kt brownfield aluminium), according to the company's presentation release.

Brokerage firm CLSA also downgraded the stock to "outperform" and has cut its target price to Rs 695 from Rs 710 per share.

"Unveiled a $8 billion capex plan over the next five years. With at least a mid-teen IRR expected, execution will be the key. It highlighted headwinds for Novelis which could impact Q4 earnings," according to CLSA.