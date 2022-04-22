Buy / Sell Hindalco share TRADE

Hindalco Industries shares continued to trade lower on Friday, with the scrip falling nearly five percent to an intra-day low of Rs 514 apiece. Hindalco and Tata Steel were the biggest drags on the entire metal pack on the Street, dragging the Nifty Metal by more than a percent.

The Aditya Birla Group's flagship metal firm's stock has declined 12 percent in the last one month. Still, the stock remains in the positive zone so far this year, up 9.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Earlier this year, non-ferrous metal prices jumped on account of falling output as many smelters, especially in Europe, cut production amid surging energy prices. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has hurt the margins of energy-intensive non-ferrous commodities such as aluminum.

Earnings Estimates

ICICI Direct expects Hindalco to report a net profit of Rs 2,075 crore for the January-March period, up 218 percent on a year-on-year basis and 20 percent sequentially. Net sales are expected to increase 33 percent annually and four percent sequentially to Rs 19,235 crore, according to the brokerage.

It pegs the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to rise 111 percent and five percent on year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter bases respectively to Rs 3,972 crore.

Aluminium Prices

Aluminium futures on Friday fell marginally to Rs 271.45 per kg as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market. MCX aluminium for delivery in April declined by five paise or 0.02 percent in 1,910 lots. Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants, on easing demand from consuming industries, mainly kept aluminium prices lower.