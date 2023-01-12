Hindalco, Cipla, MCX and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Thursday amid higher ques from global market.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Copper for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 122
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 480
Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 3,010 with a stop loss at Rs 2,905
Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss at Rs 1,066
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Mphasis with a stop loss at Rs 1975
Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,850
Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss at Rs 498
Buy MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,456