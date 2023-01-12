English
Hindalco, Cipla, MCX and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Hindalco, Cipla, MCX and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh   Jan 12, 2023 9:24 AM IST
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Thursday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Hindustan Copper for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 122
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 480
Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 3,010 with a stop loss at Rs 2,905
Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss at Rs 1,066
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Mphasis with a stop loss at Rs 1975
Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,850
Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss at Rs 498
Buy MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,456
X