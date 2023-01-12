Hindalco, Cipla, MCX and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Thursday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindustan Copper for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 122

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 480

Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 3,010 with a stop loss at Rs 2,905

Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss at Rs 1,066

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Mphasis with a stop loss at Rs 1975

Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,850

Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss at Rs 498

Buy MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,456