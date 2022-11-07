Hindalco, Cipla, India Cements and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week amid strong global cues.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 446 with a stop loss at Rs 423.50
Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 732 with a stop loss at Rs 690
Buy PVR with a target at Rs 1,900
Sell Cipla for a target of Rs 1,110 with a stop loss at Rs 1,160
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss at Rs 1,225
Sell Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 865
Buy India Cements with a stop loss at Rs 237
Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,895
