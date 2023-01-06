Hindalco, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Tyres and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Friday.

Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 480-485 with a stop loss at Rs 455

Buy Canara Bank with a target at Rs 340

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 156 with a stop loss at Rs 145.50

Buy REC with for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 120

Buy Apollo Tyres with a target of Rs 360 with a stop loss at Rs 328

Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 700