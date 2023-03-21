Himatsingka Seide approves raising of funds through various methods via International Finance Corporation

The coupon rate has been fixed at 4.2 percent per annum on the outstanding unconverted amount of FCCBs, on a semi-annual basis on each interest payment date.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd. on Tuesday announced that its board has approved issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to raise $12.5 million and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 460 crore.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, Himatsingka Seide’s Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors approved the date of opening the issuance of FCCBs to IFC as March 21, 2023.

The conversion price of FCCBs is set at Rs 165 per piece for issuing equity shares upon conversion of the said bonds. According to the provisions of the FCCB Scheme, the company’s board has set a floor price of Rs 79.75.

The coupon rate has been fixed at 4.2 percent per annum on the outstanding unconverted amount of FCCBs, on a semi-annual basis on each interest payment date.

The home textile manufacturer said that the proposed date of allotment of the FCCBs and NCDs will mutually be decided by the company as well as IFC.

Himatsingka Seide is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of home textiles. IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.

Further, if not fully converted 50 percent of the outstanding unconverted FCCBs shall be redeemed by the company on the date falling on the day immediately following the expiry of 60 months, commencing from the date of subscription of FCCBs.

A Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) is a type of convertible bond issued in a currency different from the issuer's domestic currency. It acts like a bond by making regular coupon and principal payments, but these bonds also give the bondholder the option to convert the bond into stock.

On March 1, the home textiles manufacturer informed the bourses that it had executed an agreement with IFC for subscription to the FCCBs to be issued by them aggregating to $12.5 million.

Shares of Himatsingka Seide ended 2 percent higher at Rs 76.91.