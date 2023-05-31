Himadri Specialty Chemical shares end higher on buying stake in Australian firm

As part of the strategic investment, the specialty chemicals company will have two nominee directors on Sicona's board.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it was acquiring a stake in Australian battery tech firm, Sicona Battery Technologies, at an investment of AU$10.32 million.

This investment will accelerate product and technology development for Sicona and also expedite the commercial deployment of the next-generation battery materials technology developed by it.

As part of the strategic investment, the specialty chemicals company will have two nominee directors on Sicona's board, which will enable close collaboration and synergy between the two firms.

Sicona is a Sydney-based innovative startup specialising in high-capacity silicon anode technology for lithium-ion batteries. It has developed next-generation battery materials technology used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries that enable electric mobility and storage of renewable energy.

The Australian firm's current generation silicon-composite anode technology delivers 50-100 percent higher capacity than conventional graphite anodes.

Himadri said that the decision to invest in Sicona aligns with its aim to produce high-quality anode materials. It also bolsters the specialty chemical firm's commitment to exploring innovative technologies in the battery material segment.

Himadri, which is engaged in the manufacturing of carbon materials and chemicals, has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical ended 1.51 percent higher at Rs 127.85 on Wednesday.