Himadri Specialty Chemical shares end higher on buying stake in Australian firm

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it was acquiring a stake in Australian battery tech firm, Sicona Battery Technologies, at an investment of AU$10.32 million.
This investment will accelerate product and technology development for Sicona and also expedite the commercial deployment of the next-generation battery materials technology developed by it.
As part of the strategic investment, the specialty chemicals company will have two nominee directors on Sicona's board, which will enable close collaboration and synergy between the two firms.