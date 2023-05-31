English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsHimadri Specialty Chemical shares end higher on buying stake in Australian firm

Himadri Specialty Chemical shares end higher on buying stake in Australian firm

Himadri Specialty Chemical shares end higher on buying stake in Australian firm
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 4:34:58 PM IST (Published)

As part of the strategic investment, the specialty chemicals company will have two nominee directors on Sicona's board.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it was acquiring a stake in Australian battery tech firm, Sicona Battery Technologies, at an investment of AU$10.32 million.

Live Tv

Loading...

This investment will accelerate product and technology development for Sicona and also expedite the commercial deployment of the next-generation battery materials technology developed by it.


As part of the strategic investment, the specialty chemicals company will have two nominee directors on Sicona's board, which will enable close collaboration and synergy between the two firms.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X