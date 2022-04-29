Higher investments in cloud transformation projects may aid Wipro’s Q4 revenue

Buy / Sell Wipro share TRADE

Shares of Wipro were trading as much as 1.8 percent lower on Friday ahead of its quarterly earnings due later in the day. Analysts estimate the IT major's fourth-quarter performance to be mixed, with revenue likely to climb and profit margin expected to be subdued.

Higher investments in digital and cloud transformation projects and existing accounts are expected to lend robust double-digit revenue growth in the March 2022 quarter. Nonetheless, earnings will be flat.

According to CNBC-TV18 Poll, Wipro is expected to report a revenue of Rs 20,773 crore for the quarter ended March.

At noon, shares of Wipro were trading at Rs 513.70, down 8.85 points, or 1.69 percent lower on the BSE.

Wipro shares are trading lower than their 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock underperformed the sector by 1.83 percent.

According to a report by Yes Securities, the company is expected to register a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,086 crore in the last quarter of the financial year 2021-22, a jump of 3.8 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Dhiraj Agarwal, Co-Head – Equities, Ambit Capital, said buying opportunities in IT are a little bit away. "Last year, all these IT companies disproportionately benefited on margins because there was no travel, there was work from home, and there was no steep employment cost inflation. It was just mathematics to be able to predict that the costs will come back," said Agarwal.

"IT services companies will continue to grow but not at the pace the market was thinking about a little while back and that time it becomes buys again,” he added.