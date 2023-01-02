English
Hi Tech Pipes sales volume in December jumps 40%, begins production of new product line

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 8:36:11 PM IST (Published)

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company’s sales volume grew by 7 percent from 85,500 thousand tonnes in the September quarter.

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. gained 4.43 percent to hit Rs 855.9 per piece on the BSE in the pre-closing session on Monday after the company reported a robust growth in sales volume year-on-year in the December quarter.


The company posted a 40 percent increase in the sales volume at 91,232 thousand tonnes in the December quarter compared to 65,088 thousand tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

The steel pipes manufacturer further announced that it has begun the commercial production of a colour coating line in Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh having an installed capacity of 50,000 MTPA.

On the operational side, the company has highlighted the forward integration of its existing cold rolling and continuous galvanising line facility, which is a value-added product for the company and will increase the overall capacity utilisation of existing facilities.

Also Read: Hi-Tech Pipes shares have best day in five months on fund raising plans

Hi-Tech Pipes informed the bourses that its products are used in railways, airports, warehouses, industrial sheds, metros, and hilly areas, among others.

For the September quarter, Hi-Tech Pipes reported a 30 percent jump in overall sales led by higher sales volume and better realisations.

Sales volumes grew 32 percent year-on-year. However, net profit fell nearly 60 percent from last year due to cost pressures as raw material costs increased 32 percent year-on-year, while employee costs rose 12 percent.

Hi-Tech Pipes is one of the leading steel processing companies in the country, which is engaged in the manufacturing of steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils, and strips, among others.

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes closed 3.90 percent higher at Rs 851.60 on the BSE on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
X