Hi-Tech Pipes shares have best day in five months on fund raising plans

Shares of Hi-Tech pipes have gained 35 percent this year.

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd jumped as much as 15 percent on Tuesday after the company announced that it is considering raising funds via a preferential issue.

The company on Monday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on November 24 to consider, approve or recommend fund-raising through preferential issue of securities to the person belonging to promoter, promoter group or non-promoter group category.

For the September quarter, Hi-Tech Pipes reported a 30 percent jump in overall sales led by higher sales volume and better realisations. The company recorded its highest-ever sales volume of 85.5 thousand tonnes during the September quarter. Sales volumes grew 32 percent year-on-year

However, net profit fell nearly 60 percent from last year due to cost pressures. Raw Material costs increased 32 percent year-on-year, while employee costs rose 12 percent. Other expenses also saw a rise of 20 percent.

The company's profitability was also hurt due to an expected credit loss provision of Rs 6.51 crore due to an OEM customer who defaulted on its payments and moved into the liquidation process.